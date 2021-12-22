A virologist has been answering questions about the effectiveness of booster vaccinations against Covid-19.

The UK government has repeatedly urged all adults to get a third dose to better protect themselves against the Omicron variant.

Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, has been responding to the questions of BBC Look East viewers, to try to clear up confusion about the level of protection offered by the jabs.

He was asked what scientists mean when they say the booster offers "up to 80% protection" and how long-lasting it is likely to be.