A driver who reached speeds of 86mph through a city while trying to evade police has been described as "astonishingly dangerous" by a judge.

The pictures show the car narrowly missing other vehicles during a five-minute pursuit, which passed through a 20mph zone in Perne Road and Cherry Hinton Road, before the driver tried to flee on foot and was arrested.

Robert Busby, 52, of Abberley Wood, Great Shelford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.

Sentencing him to one year in jail at Peterborough Crown Court, Judge Michael Procter described the incident as "an astonishingly dangerous piece of driving’" with "ludicrously high speeds".

