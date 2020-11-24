A trial has begun of a new needle-free Covid-19 vaccine to protect against future variants of the virus.

The vaccine, administered through a jet of air, has been developed by Prof Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge University and chief executive of DIOSynVax.

As well as being useful for people with a fear of needles, the vaccine can be freeze-dried, making it easier to store.

Participants began taking part in the trial at the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility on Tuesday.

Demonstrating the vaccine earlier this year, Dr Rebecca Kinsley from DIOSynVax said: "There's no needle or hole. It uses a high-powered jet stream, which allows the vaccine to pass through the layer of skin."

