A team of doctors and scientists have found that a standard, off-the-shelf air filter was able to remove most airborne virus particles such as coronavirus on an intensive care ward.

There is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by particles in the air, and tests were carried out at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a consultant wondered if the effect of air filtration could be measured.

Working with researchers at the University of Cambridge, they devised a way of reliably sampling the air to see if the filters and the testing technique could help keep air in public buildings clean and virus-free.

Intensive care consultant Dr Vila Navapurkar said: "I think it was fair to say that we were all fairly gobsmacked by the results."