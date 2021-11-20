'Building a Lego city was a lifeline in lockdown'

A father who built a city made of toy bricks with his son said the hobby had been a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam, 46, and 16-year-old Samuel have spent several years and thousands of pounds building the set-up in their garden shed in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

The majority of the city has been built in the past two years and includes a theme park, town square and theatre, complete with vehicles and model people in the streets.

Adam said: "It's been a lifeline to us throughout lockdown, of being able to just come in and enjoy a hobby and forget about what has been happening."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk