A fundraiser said he believes he has beaten the world record for the fastest half marathon run dressed as a ninja.

Kevin Brittain takes part in running events to support six children's charities and hopes to raise £1m in total.

He ran the Cambridge Half Marathon in Sunday in traditional ninja clothing, including mask, in 1:39.59, which is 14 minutes faster than the current official record, though it is yet to be adjudicated by Guinness World Records.

Mr Brittain already holds the world record for the fastest male to complete a full marathon dressed as a ninja, which he completed in 3:55.29.