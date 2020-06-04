Horses startled by near misses caught on camera

Horse riders have shared video of their animals being startled by close calls with traffic and said they feared being forced to use roads more often in future.

It follows plans to lay tarmac on some Cambridgeshire bridleways, including part of Mere Way in Waterbeach, where developers are building cycle route to link businesses and new homes.

Rider Tessa Frost said: "If it was concrete or bikes, we'd struggle to get past everyone. This is a rural sport and I really feel that we're getting more and more locked in to our own piece of land and to not being able to explore."

Developers Urban and Civic said it had to consider all the needs of all road users and insisted a grass path would be retained alongside the new, hard surface.