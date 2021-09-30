Video has shown some of the government's 80 reserve road tankers setting off to help tackle the petrol shortage.

Forecourts across the country have run dry in recent days due to a shortage of HGV lorry drivers and panic-buying among drivers.

The government's reserve tanker fleet is based in Bradford and Fenstanton in Cambridgeshire, where vehicles were filmed leaving a depot.

The Department for Business said it was working closely with industry to direct resources to the right places and had made military drivers available.