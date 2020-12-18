A teenage boy seen riding an e-scooter dangerously has been sentenced to four months in a detention centre following a near miss with a bus.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seen by CCTV almost colliding head-on with the vehicle in Peterborough city centre.

He was convicted of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at Peterborough Magistrates Court on 15 September.

The only e-scooters that can be used on public roads are those rented as part of government-backed trials.