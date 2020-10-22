A man from Cambridge says he will have "tears in his eyes" when he hands a baby squirrel he helped keep alive over to a wildlife charity.

Jonny Simpson found the kitten, which he named Paquito, abandoned on his patio and sought veterinary advice to care for it.

He undertook a routine of feeding it, keeping it warm and helping it go to the toilet, with the two forming an unexpected bond.

Mr Simpson said he even turned down work to try and "make sure he's alive".

If you find an abandoned baby squirrel, the RSPCA recommends where possible that they should be left alone to be reunited with their mothers.