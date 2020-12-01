A team of scientists from Cambridge is aiming to construct entire human organs from stem cells in the next 10 years.

Bit.Bio grows and adapts stem cells to make muscle cells, which are currently used by researchers to trial new drugs or find out more about diseases.

Stem cells are produced by bone marrow that can turn into different types of blood cells, the NHS said. These cells can be turned into organs in the body.

Founder Dr Mark Kotter, who believes the company will be able to produce livers and hearts from the cells within a decade, said: "The pace of medicine is really accelerating and it's just a new era."