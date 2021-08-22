A teenager has been using social media to encourage young people to get into gardening as a way of boosting their mental health.

Kat Haward, 18, says she has been gardening her whole life but took over her grandmother's garden after her death in 2019 as a way of "feeling connected" to her.

She started posting pictures and tips on Instagram earlier this year because she did not know of anyone her age who enjoyed the activity.

Ms Haward, from Cambridgeshire, said: "I love gardening because it has such a positive impact on my mental health, so I wanted to spread awareness about how good it can actually be for young people, especially with the sort of stressful lives we all have."

If you require help and support with your mental health, visit BBC Action Line.