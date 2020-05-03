Footage of an unconscious drug user coming round after being administered a life-saving nasal spray has been released by Cambridgeshire Police.

The force is trialling the use of Naloxone, which temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose, in an attempt to curb rising drug deaths in England and Wales.

In total, 4,561 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in 2020 - equivalent to a rate of 79.5 per million people, and the highest since records began in 1993.

PC Adam Caitling, who treated the man, said it was "nice to have another tool" to help save lives.