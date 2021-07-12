A man has filmed a hedgehog swimming in his garden after "horrendous" torrential rain caused flash floods.

The downpours in Peterborough from about 18:00 BST on Friday saw roads closed and led to water having to be pumped from several streets.

Toby Wood said the hedgehog lives in his back garden and waded through the water before shaking himself off and running away.

Nocturnal creatures, hedgehogs can run and swim up to 2km (1.24 miles) a night in search of food, reports BBC Earth.