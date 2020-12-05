Dion Dublin says he wears lucky Gareth Southgate socks to help spur England to victory in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The socks, along with a Bobby Moore T-shirt, are a ritual for the footballer turned Homes Under The Hammer television presenter, who played for Cambridge United, Norwich City and Manchester United among many clubs, as well as earning four caps for England, while playing for Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Speaking to BBC Look East, Dublin said the game against Italy was "the most difficult final [England] could've had in this competition".