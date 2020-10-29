A 90-strong herd of colourful cow sculptures has been installed across Cambridge as an art trail for the city.

The Cows About Cambridge event aims to "make people smile" and "learn a little something," artist Anne-Marie Miller said.

Event producer Charlie Langhorne added it is hoped the trail will also encourage conversations "about the climate and how we look after our world".

Once the event has ended in September, the statues will be auctioned off to raise funds for Break, a charity based in East Anglia that supports vulnerable children and young people.