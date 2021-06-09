Two girls, whose surprise reunion with their NHS worker mum has been watched online more than nine million times in a year, have called her their hero.

Suzie Vaughan was an operating department practitioner at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, but was redeployed to a Covid ward at the start of the pandemic and sent her children to live with her sister to protect them from infection.

Hettie, eight, and Bella, 10, re-watched their emotional video of their reunion with their mother after nine weeks apart. Hettie called her "my hero" while Bella said: "I thought that I would never see her again."

Ms Vaughan has since left the NHS and the family has moved to Peterborough to be closer to relatives.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.