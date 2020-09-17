Two girls, whose surprise reunion with their NHS worker mum has been watched online more than nine million times in a year, have called her their hero.

Suzie Vaughan was an operating department practitioner at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, but was redeployed to a Covid ward at the start of the pandemic and sent her children to live with her sister to protect them from infection.

Hettie, eight, and Bella, 10, re-watched their emotional video of their reunion with their mother after nine weeks apart. Hettie called her "my hero" while Bella said: "I thought that I would never see her again."

Ms Vaughan has since left the NHS and the family has moved to Peterborough to be closer to relatives.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk