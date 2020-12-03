A drunk HGV driver has been disqualified from driving after he was seen swerving across a motorway and colliding with a central reservation.

Lauri Martel, 40, was captured on dashcam footage careering across the A1(M) near Peterborough at 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

Martel, of no fixed address, stopped in a layby where he was found to be almost twice the drink-drive limit. He had whisky and cola in a coffee mug in his cab, and discarded alcohol bottles were discovered outside the driver's window, said Cambridgeshire Police.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £155 at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.