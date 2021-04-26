A carer from Peterborough said she would like a new mayor to support local care providers, with the wider healthcare sector struggling to attract and retain staff.

Jacqueline Moyo, from Ness M Care Services, said the industry's problems had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which had been "extremely difficult".

According to Skills for Care, about 12,500 adult social care vacancies were unfilled in the East of England at any one time between 2019-20.

Ms Moyo said politicians should "invest and train people... to support them in the care industry".

The new mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is due to be elected on 6 May.

The candidates are Nik Johnson for Labour, James Palmer for the Conservatives and Aidan Van de Weyer for the Liberal Democrats.