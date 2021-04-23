Children are increasingly being homed outside of Cambridgeshire due to a lack of foster carers.

One foster carer said she there was too much bureaucracy involved and "the bottom of this pile is the child", while another described the system as "a mess".

Last year, Ofsted said "too many" children in care were moved outside of Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire County Council said: "Historically, some social workers in Cambridgeshire have had caseloads that have been higher than we would like.

"Recruitment of qualified social workers is a challenge because there is a national shortage.

"Nevertheless, we have invested significantly in our workforce, and caseloads have already reduced and are now in line with or better than national averages in many parts of our service."