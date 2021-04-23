A businessman in Peterborough is calling for more support for local companies in the city ahead of the local elections.

Pav Patel feels small businesses often get overlooked when construction contracts are awarded.

Mr Patel says the local firms need to be "looked after".

"If I was in power I would look at the opportunities [for companies in the city]," he said. "Look after that Peterborough pound. Give it to the locals so it's worth five times more."

