A man who spends his spare time cleaning up litter from the streets of his village says he wants more support from politicians to combat the problem.

Tom Gosling, 34, from Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, created a litter-picking group in January and has already gained dozens of members.

Mr Gosling said the litter was becoming a "pandemic", but that more bins would help to solve the issue.

"I do get extremely frustrated where it feels a burden's been put on my shoulders to eradicate a fly-tip or litter," he said.

