A man who has been struggling to find work since 2018 said better training and work experience opportunities would help people like him.

Ashley Linnett, 23, from Huntingdon, said he had plenty of IT skills but had been unsuccessful applying for jobs because he did not have the right qualifications or the experience employers were looking for.

He said: "They require experience but you can't get that experience through the educational system very easily. I'm stuck in the same circle, going round and round."

Mr Linnett has called on the next mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, who will be elected on 6 May, to do more to help the long-term unemployed.

A special programme with all three candidates - called A Mayor for Cambridge and Peterborough - will be broadcast at 14:20 BST on Sunday on BBC One in the East.