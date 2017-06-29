A planned £160m busway extension from Cambridge to Cambourne has been labelled "a bad scheme" which is unlikely to tackle congestion by a campaigner.

The route from the historic city to the new town would ease congestion and be good for the environment, according to the Greater Cambridge Partnership.

But Coton parish councillor Helen Bradbury says it would damage the countryside and not be an attractive option for commuters.

She said: "You could reduce congestion on that route from 40 minutes to 10 minutes by putting bus lanes at pinch points. You could do that for one-twentieth of the cost."