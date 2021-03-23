A laboratory near Cambridge is identifying new variants of Covid-19 to help shape the fight against the virus.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute has been looking at the genetic fingerprint from positive tests across the UK, processing about 20,000 samples a week.

The scientists were able to identify and warn about the more transmissible "Kent" variant, and aim to detect future mutations.

Dr Ewan Harrison said the "critical information" allowed people to "make decisions about how you would manage an outbreak".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk