The vaccine rollout, life in lockdown, variants in the Covid-19 virus and what comes next - there is a lot to talk about and a lot of questions.

Our panel of experts returns at 19:00 GMT with another live session answering your questions on all things related to the coronavirus pandemic along with an insight into delivering care for the sickest of patients.

This week's guests include Dr Charlotte Summers, a specialist in intensive care medicine at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire and Jim McManus, director of public health in Hertfordshire.

Your host is BBC East health correspondent Nikki Fox.

To submit a question to the panel, visit our Facebook page.