A coronavirus vaccine being developed in Cambridge will aim to "take care of" future variants of the virus, according to its chief scientist.

Jonathan Heeney, Cambridge University professor and chief executive of Diosvax, said: "It isn't the first out of the blocks but it has a longer usability in the future."

He hopes it can be used in human trials later this year.

"It hopefully will be the vaccine that will come along to make sure that new future variants will be taken care of," he said.