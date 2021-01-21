A man has taken to kite surfing on a flooded meadow close to his home.

Arnis Kusins, 36, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, uses Portholme Meadow in Godmanchester.

Mr Kusins said he carries out "safety" checks before going on the water.

Cambridgeshire Police advise members of the public to "avoid flood water" due to "hidden dangers beneath the surface".

British Kitesports advised anyone looking to take part in the sport should be fully trained.