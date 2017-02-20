The outline of a 400-year-old English Civil War fort has been highlighted by floodwaters that have filled a moat around the earthworks.

The Earith Bulwark, in Earith, Cambridgeshire, was built in the 1600s by Oliver Cromwell's forces to protect crossing points on the local rivers, including the River Great Ouse.

Historic England said it was "amongst the most elaborate fortifications" from the Civil War (1642-51).

In nearby Godmachester, the fire service had to rescue a young child after they became stuck on a flooded road.