A woman who transitioned to a male as a teenager said she was "delighted" at a High Court ruling that children under 16 are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to undergo the treatment.

Keira Bell, 23, who now identifies as a woman, argued a clinic should have challenged her more before she was prescribed puberty blockers at the age of 16.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Ms Bell, from Cambridge, said: "This judgement is not political, it's about protecting vulnerable children. I'm delighted to see that common sense has prevailed."

The case had been brought against Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust. The trust said it was "disappointed by today's judgment and we understand that the outcome is likely to cause anxiety for patients and their families".