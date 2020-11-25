Covid in the East of England: Your questions answered
As we head towards coming out of lockdown 2.0 in England and return to a tougher three-tier system of restrictions - what impact will it have on our lives in the East of England?
Many of you have also been asking about the Covid-19 vaccines and the way the government will decide how places will go into which tier.
We hope to answer these and many more of your questions in a live Q&A with our panel from 19:00 GMT.
Our guests include Cambridge-based virologist and broadcaster Dr Chris Smith and BBC Breakfast GP Dr Nighat Arif.
You can ask a question via our Facebook page.
