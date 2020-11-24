Covid: Will Father Christmas be able to visit?
The BBC's team of experts have answered thousands of your questions on the coronavirus pandemic but the big one has come from two children - "Will Father Christmas be able to visit us?"
Alex, five, and Isobel, two, from Norfolk, wanted to know if the post-lockdown restrictions could stop Santa from being able to travel from the North Pole to deliver presents.
Dr Chris Smith, a consultant virologist from the University of Cambridge, said there were lots of different rules in each country but he hoped they would not cause Father Christmas any problems.
