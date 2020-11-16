A couple have gone early with Christmas by creating a light display featuring "too many decorations to count" in order to bring some festive cheer to a Cambridgeshire town.

Helen and John Attlesey, from Soham, have dressed their house in lights every year for almost a decade.

Originally installed as a way of raising money for three charities that helped their grandson Jacob recover from a serious form of epilepsy, the pair began putting up this year's decorations in September.

"It is a shame that this year we had to switch on the lights without a gathering to watch," due to the Covid-19 restrictions said Mrs Attlesey.

"But we just plodded on through to make sure we could bring a smile to some faces."

