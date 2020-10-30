Peterborough United fans have made an ode to club hero Tommy Robson, who died aged 76.

Robson was a Peterborough player for 13 years - scoring 128 goals - and was twice named player of the season. He made a club-record 559 appearances after joining in 1968.

He died on 8 October after what the club described as "a typically brave fight" since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

A funeral procession took place outside the club's stadium earlier.

The poem was written by Toby Wood, a Posh fan and former poet laureate of Peterborough.