A campaigner for NHS-funded IVF has said she "reached crisis point" after discovering she was infertile.

Amber Izzo, 26, and husband Marco, from Peterborough, have been trying for a baby for about six years and have had two unsuccessful cycles of IVF.

She has shared her journey on Instagram and YouTube, gaining more than 5,000 followers and subscribers.

