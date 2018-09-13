Dashcam footage caught a lorry veering across a road and hitting oncoming traffic before crashing into a ditch and damaging pylons.

Social media users reported losing internet and phone access after the crash in a village in Cambridgeshire.

It happened on Saturday at about 16:15 BST.

Police say a number of telegraph poles were also damaged and the road was closed while the lorry was recovered.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the crash.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

To contact us about news video you've filmed in the East of England please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk