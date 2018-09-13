Duxford, Cambridgeshire: Lorry hits car as it careers across road
Dashcam footage caught a lorry veering across a road and hitting oncoming traffic before crashing into a ditch and damaging pylons.
Social media users reported losing internet and phone access after the crash in a village in Cambridgeshire.
It happened on Saturday at about 16:15 BST.
Police say a number of telegraph poles were also damaged and the road was closed while the lorry was recovered.
Investigators were looking into the cause of the crash.
