Cars filmed speeding and crashing into each other

Cars filmed on A10 near Cambridge speeding and crashing into each other
Cars have been seen smashing into each other and speeding at more than 80mph on a busy A-road.
Video posted on social media shows three cars repeatedly colliding before being abandoned at the side of the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge.
As reported by the Cambs Times, Cambridgeshire Police was called to reports of "anti-social driving" at about 20:05 BST on Thursday.
The cars were recovered and officers are reviewing the footage, a spokeswoman for the force said.
24 Aug 2020
