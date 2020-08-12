Mum's 'glitter walk' after breast cancer returns

Video

A woman whose breast cancer returned while expecting her second child has walked the streets of her home town covered in glitter, to raise money for charities that have helped her.

Kate Pistilli, 33, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, was first diagnosed in 2015 and the cancer came back for a second time during lockdown in April.

So far she has raised more than £6,000 from the walk, which will go towards the Hunts Community Cancer Network and Mummy's Star - which supports women diagnosed in pregnancy.

Mrs Pistilli said she was "touched" by everyone's support and wanted to "turn this horrible situation into something positive".