A personal trainer from Cambridge says lockdown helped to "explode" his business after his classes were forced online.

Joe Mitton, 26, began holding sessions over video calls as a means to keep his fitness business going, when social distancing measures were introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as restrictions around gatherings lift, he says he will not be entirely ditching the virtual classes after amassing clients from all over the world.

"It's actually been an incredible opportunity for us to just completely change how the business is running," Mr Mitton said.

"I think it's a blessing in disguise."