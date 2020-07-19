'Drive-by goodbye' for primary school leavers

Video

A primary school has held a "drive-by goodbye" for its year six pupils to give them a final chance to meet their teachers and friends before secondary school.

Pupils at St Botolph's Primary in Peterborough could not have their regular leavers' assembly or parties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So they could meet in a safe way, the school organised for parents to drive the pupils to the school car park so they could say a socially-distanced goodbye to everyone.

"It's been a really funny end to the term, but we wish them well," said deputy head Nicky Noble.