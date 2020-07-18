The app giving patients who cannot talk a voice

Video

A patient who has struggled to talk to hospital staff after a procedure says the ability to communicate via an app has been a "godsend".

Carole Guilliano has been using the program, developed by a Cambridge hospital, to explain where she feels pain and what help she requires.

MyICU Voice has been trialled at the city's Addenbrooke's Hospital, where it has also been used by patients on ventilators in Covid-19 wards.

The app is set to be launched in 12 languages across the world.