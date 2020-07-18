Virtual prom brings special school 'back together'

Video

A special needs school has held its end-of-year prom online "to bring pupils together" after months apart.

Castle School in Cambridge was unable to have its usual prom event because of social distancing restrictions, but wanted to say a proper farewell to year 14 students.

About 70 people joined a video call to dance, eat pizza, listen to live music and watch magic tricks in a two-hour "virtual prom".

Pupil Oliver said: "My favourite part was seeing everyone again. I miss school so much."

Head teacher Chris Baker said: "All the pupils involved, regardless of their ability, all took part with a smile on their face. Everybody was so pleased to be together, celebrating an amazing journey for our pupils."