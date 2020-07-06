Spitfire flypast marks 72nd NHS anniversary

Media player
NHS 72nd anniversary marked with Spitfire flypast
A Spitfire with "Thank u NHS" emblazoned on its under-wings roared through the skies on Sunday as a tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary.
The plane flew across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire from its base at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.
Piloted by John Romain, founder of the family-run Aircraft Restoration Company, the flypast visited a number of NHS hospitals and went over fundraiser Capt Tom Moore's home in Marston Moretaine.
The flights originally started to "lift community spirits" during the weekly "clap for our carers" events during the coronavirus lockdown.
06 Jul 2020
