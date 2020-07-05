Paramedic's photo tribute to Windrush generation

Video

A photographer and paramedic has collated pictures of the Windrush generation in Peterborough to thank them for their contribution to the UK.

Chris Porsz, who lives in the city, collected photos from years ago and recreated them with modern-day images.

He said: "I did it to say thank you to them for all their hard work and, as they are doing today, the doctors, nurses from all over the world that have made great sacrifices for us."

One of his photo subjects, Glenn Carrington, said: "I thank my mum and dad for coming over here.

"They gave me, I believe, opportunities that we would never have had in the West Indies."

The collection can be found on Facebook.