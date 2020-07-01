Care home boss says deaths 'knocked mental health'

Video

The manager of a care home where seven people died with coronavirus - a third of its residents - has said it was the hardest time of her life.

Heidi Seldon moved in and slept on the floor of her office for two weeks at Philia Lodge in Peterborough during the peak of the pandemic.

She said: "It's been the hardest time of my life. Watching people that we cared for for many years passing away.

"My mental health has taken a knock. I have struggled, I've had to seek help."

The home has since been declared free of the virus and Ms Seldon said the residents were "fit, healthy and happy".