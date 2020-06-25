Girl,10, calls on footballers to join keepy-uppies

Video

A 10-year-old footballer who is doing 7.1 million keepy-uppies to raise money for key workers has made a plea to Premier League footballers to help her reach her target.

Imogen Heidel-Papworth, from Hauxton, Cambridgeshire, was inspired to take on the challenge after seeing Captain Tom Moore raising millions for the NHS, but calculated it would take 97 years by herself.

So far, England defender Lucy Bronze and broadcaster Alex Scott have both donated keep--uppies, and Imogen is now calling on footballers like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling to join in.

Imogen, who has reached halfway, said "it would be absolutely amazing" if they could help with her challenge.

Each kick represents a key worker, and the money raised will go to multiple charities including the NHS.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk