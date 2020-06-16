Grandchildren dash to 'Nanna' in lockdown reunion

Video

A grandmother said it was "wonderful" to be able to hug and spend time with her two youngest grandchildren after three months apart.

Judith Maughan has formed a "support bubble" with her daughter Lisa Milner and her children, Jacob, 12, and Holly, eight, in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire.

It follows the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rules in England, to allow those living alone to spend time with another household without the need for social distancing.

She said: "It's wonderful. You do miss them very, very much, especially when you're on your own.

"It's been very hard and now we're OK. We can hug each other every day if we want to."