Virus survivor 'retraining to sit, stand and walk'

A coronavirus survivor is having to relearn everyday tasks like sitting and walking after spending 54 days in critical care "fighting for his life".

Dan Ridlington, 42, from Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was on a ventilator in Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge for four weeks while he battled the illness.

After hours of physiotherapy, Mr Ridlington is beginning to open his mouth again and move using a walking frame.

His partner, Shaz Kerrison, says "he has really turned a corner".