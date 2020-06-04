Driver, 18, narrowly misses bus in police pursuit

Video

A teenage driver narrowly avoided a bus as she drove on the wrong side of the road during a pursuit with police.

Officers had tried to stop the car near Fenstanton in Cambridgeshire on 2 August when it was driven off through the village at double the speed limit, swerving on to the opposite side of the carriageway.

It was later found abandoned and Shanice Lamb, 18, of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

She told police her two passengers had "egged her on" and was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates' Court to a 12-month community order and 180 hours of unpaid work.